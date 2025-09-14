Caitlin Clark Sports Cozy Baby Blue Outfit Before Fever Playoff Game vs Dream

The Indiana Fever's first 2025 WNBA postseason game is now underway, as they're facing the Atlanta Dream on the road in the first game of a best-of-three series.

The Fever are going to have their work cut out for them against Atlanta, especially given that they'll need to win one of their first two contests (the second one being at Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena) to force a winner-take-all game three against the WNBA's No. 3 seed.

And the Fever's test gets even tougher, given that forward Damiris Dantas suffered a concussion during the team's September 11 practice and is out for Sunday's game. This is a critical blow because much of the Dream's offense revolves around elite post players Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones. Therefore, not only will Indiana center Aliyah Boston need to provide a lot of offense in this game, but she'll have to be a force on the defensive end.

And with Dantas now out, there's very little depth behind Boston, which could become a major issue if she gets tired or gets into foul trouble.

Aug 24, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) shoots the ball over Indiana Fever forward Damiris Dantas (12) in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Fever's plight would be a lot better if Dantas were the only inactive player on Sunday. Alas, that is far from the case, as Indiana has five players who are sidelined for the rest of the season, with the most notable being superstar guard Caitlin Clark.

Caitlin Clark Sports Cozy Outfit Before Fever vs. Dream Playoff Contest

Clark and the rest of the Indiana infirmary deserve a lot of credit for wanting to travel with the team despite not playing, as every injured player (including Clark, Dantas, Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald, and Chloe Bibby) made the trip to Atlanta on Sunday.

And the outfit that Clark wore while walking into the game is getting some attention on social media.

Clark clearly wanted to focus on comfort for this pregame outfit, as she was wearing a baby blue sweatsuit. Yahoo Sports' X account posted a video of Clark making her entrance while wearing this outfit with the caption, "Caitlin Clark with the cozy fit in ATL



"Clark (groin injury) won't suit up for the Fever this postseason".

Caitlin Clark with the cozy fit in ATL



Clark (groin injury) won't suit up for the Fever this postseason 🙁 pic.twitter.com/11T80OcTKg — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 14, 2025

Clark could also be seen wearing white headphones and white sneakers along with her outfit.

Unfortunately, this might be the only highlight Clark brings on Sunday, as it will be up to her active Fever teammates to make memorable moments against the Dream.

Recommended Reading: