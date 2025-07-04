Caitlin Clark's Fever Practice Shooting Show Has Fans Predicting Injury Return Form

Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark has missed her team's past four games because of a groin injury. While her next opportunity to return to the court is on July 5 against the Los Angeles Sparks, Fever head coach Stephanie White's comments when speaking with the media on July 4 suggest the team may be leading toward sitting her out again.

"I think the biggest thing is, [Clark has] stated she's not a fan of minutes restrictions. If there's gonna be a minutes restriction, maybe we'll hold her another game. But it's evaluating her again in the morning, seeing what she has done in however many days there have been of more loading. And make a decision from there. But again, I prioritize her long-term health and wellness, and making sure that when she comes back, she's 100%," White said, per an X post from Tony East.

White also noted that Clark has done some semi-live shooting drills recently. And another July 4 X post from East shows Clark draining three consecutive three-pointers during Friday's practice with the caption, "Caitlin Clark 3s after practice today:".

Caitlin Clark 3s after practice today:

Clark was a combined 1 for 23 from three in her three games before the groin injury. However, seeing Clark shooting like this has some fans feeling like she'll have her usual stroke back once she returns.

"CAITLIN DROPPING 3s OMG SHE LOOKS SO MUCH BETTER NOW," one fan wrote.

"CAITLIN DROPPING 3s OMG SHE LOOKS SO MUCH BETTER NOW," one fan wrote.

Another added, "Wow! So much progress. I’m excited for her to come back".

Another added, "Wow! So much progress. I'm excited for her to come back".

"She might be back soon. With them injuries, even her practice shots were missing like 30% of the time. That's how you know she wasn't right physically. Looking way better now," wrote a third.

"She might be back soon. With them injuries, even her practice shots were missing like 30% of the time. That's how you know she wasn't right physically. Looking way better now," wrote a third.

For now, fans are still hoping Clark's return can come as soon as Saturday's game against the Sparks.

