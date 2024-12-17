Caitlin Clark's Former Iowa Teammate Calls 'Thirst Trap' on Fever Workout Footage
While the Indiana Fever fanbase still has to wait several more months before they get to see superstar Caitlin Clark competing on the court again, they were provided with some on-court content to briefly satiate themselves on Monday.
The Fever's social media accounts posted a video of Clark back in the lab alongside new head coach Stephanie White. The duo (along with several other Fever coaches) were helping the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year to deepen her already extensive offensive bag.
The post was captioned, "Caitlin Clark's first workout with head coach Stephanie White 🔥", and already has 1.3 million views on X and nearly 35,000 likes on Instagram.
Clark's massive fanbase seems to have several prevailing sentiments about this video's content. Many are noting that if Clark can develop a lethal midrange/floater game then her chances of being the 2025 WNBA MVP will become even better.
Others are conveying how physically fit Clark looks in the video, suggesting that she has spent a lot of time building muscle in the weight room this offseason.
Clark's former Iowa Hawkeyes teammate Monika Czinano appeared to combine both of these sentiments with a post to her Instagram story on Monday.
She reposted the video of Clark and added the caption, "Was this meant to be a thirst trap? @caitlinclark22".
Regardless of what exactly Czinano meant by calling the video a "thirst trap", what's for sure is that Fever fans are thirsting for Clark to return to the court and for their team's 2025 campaign to commence as soon as possible.