Caitlin Clark's Fresh Nike Kicks Receive Early NBA Stamp of Approval

In late August, Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark released a video on her social media channels that was captioned, "Tune in👀. Logo collection coming soon. Signature product dropping 2026."

The video in her post shows a truck driving on a highway. After a few seconds, the truck's driver can be seen hauling multiple black and white billboards of what is now known to be Clark's signature logo with Nike.

This announcement marked a seismic step forward in what Clark's massive fan base has been waiting for ever since No. 22 signed with the global sports apparel brand in 2024: the release of her signature shoe.

Since then, Nike has dropped several pieces of Clark merchandise that have her double-C logo on them, and all indications are that these have sold extremely well (which should come as a surprise to nobody). However, given that a signature shoe takes a much longer time to produce than a hoodie or some shorts, fans have to remain patient until the first Nike Clark shoe is released.

Caitlin Clark's Nike PE Shoes Seen Across NBA

In the meantime, fans have to remain patient and enjoy the release of Clark's occasional Player Exclusive (PE) releases. Most recently, the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Caitlin Clark” just went on sale on the Foot Locker app and website for $200.

These shoes have already been seen on several NBA stars during the 2025-26 season. One example of this is with New York Knicks superstar point guard Jalen Brunson, who was seen rocking these shoes during a recent game.

Jalen Brunson wearing the new Caitlin Clark PEs 🩵 pic.twitter.com/RSCuYDhavS — 🩷. (@kelelajolie) November 10, 2025

Brunson isn't alone in showing these Clark Nike PE shoes some love. During the Golden State Warriors' November 7 road game against the Denver Nuggets, sharpshooter guard Buddy Hield was wearing the same shoes as Brunson. What's more, Nuggets player Christian Braun was also wearing a Clark Nike PE during that game.

X user @nosyone4 posted a photo of Hield and Braun battling for a ball in that game with the caption, "Both Caitlin Clark PEs on display".

Both Caitlin Clark PEs on display pic.twitter.com/LZQW97VgWQ — correlation (@nosyone4) November 9, 2025

To be clear, these aren't Clark's Nike shoes. They're part of the late great Kobe Bryant's signature line, which has long been one of the league's most popular shoes. But Clark is the one who chose those colors for the shoe, which is why it's called a Caitlin Clark Player Exclusive.

It will be fun to see how many NBA (and WNBA) players wear Clark's signature Nike shoe once it releases next year.

