Caitlin Clark's Gesture While Golfing Had Kate Martin Fan Walking Without Shoes
Indiana Fever icon Caitlin Clark's presence at the LPGA Golfing pro-am competition called the "Annika" last week received a ton of attention.
Perhaps this attention is what prompted the PGA Tour to make Clark a part of the RSM Classic pro-am on Wednesday, where she teed off alongside fellow Iowa native and PGA Tour mainstay Zach Johnson.
Golf Digest reporter Shane Ryan covered Clark's participation in the PGA Tour event and wrote about it in a November 20 article. And one anecdote between the former Hawkeyes icon and a young fan is stealing headlines.
"On 15, I saw another teenage basketball player walking with her father. This was Martin Davis... [who] had what I thought was the best clothing choice of anyone in attendance—a "Money Martin" t-shirt that referenced her own first name, but more importantly, Clark's longtime Iowa teammate Kate Martin," Ryan wrote.
"Her father was a friend of Johnson's, and at one point a few holes earlier, Johnson waved her under the ropes. She had the great idea of having Clark sign her shoes with a black sharpie, which the star accommodated, along with a photo.
"The problem was, the ground was wet with rain, and black ink isn't safe in water," Ryan continued. "Which is why, when I caught up with her again on the 15th hole, she was holding the shoes in her hand, wearing nothing but a pair of soaking wet socks on her feet.
"'These are going right in a box when I get home,'" Ryan quoted Martin saying.
X user @clrkszn posted a video of this wholesome interaction between Clark and Martin on the golf course, which includes Clark telling the fan that she'll let Kate Martin know about the support.
The fan then made her own X post showing photos between her and Clark with the caption, "Today I got to meet my favorite basketball player ever!!! @CaitlinClark22 you’re awesome!!"
Clark deserves major props for always finding time for her fans — even when she's forecasting her next golf shot.