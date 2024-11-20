Caitlin Clark Is Set to Tee Off on Golf Course Again at PGA Tour Pro-Am
Caitlin Clark didn't get enough of the golf course while playing in the highly publicized LPGA pro-am The Annika last week. As part of that event she played nine holes with the number one ranked women's golfer in the world Nelly Korda, and the pair even swapped jerseys.
Despite hitting a few notably errant shots, Clark was not swayed from getting back in the swing of things. Because according to the Golf Channel, she is set to take part in the RSM Classic pro-am, a PGA Tour event.
Clark was originally scheduled to be a guest caddie for a charity putting event at Sea Island Golf Club. But now she is reportedly scheduled to tee off alongside fellow Iowa native Zach Johnson on the back nine of the RSM Classic pro-am today. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is also apparently listed on the tee sheet alongside Johnson.
Clark had jokingly said she planned to become a pro golfer after her WNBA Rookie of the Year campaign ended with the Indiana Fever. And while that comment was said in jest, Caitlin clearly has an affinity for taking the course.
It remains to be seen how the rest of her break will play out before she returns to the court for the Fever. As is, Clark has numerous speaking engagements booked and rumors continue to swirl around her possible participation in the new Unrivaled Basketball League.
Regardless of how she occupies herself between now and when she first takes the floor for new head coach Stephanie White, Clark is clearly enjoying her time off on the tee.