Caitlin Clark's JuJu Watkins Team-Up Take Resurfaces Amid USC Star's ACL Injury
One of the brightest stars in all of women's basketball is USC Trojans sophomore JuJu Watkins, who burst onto the scene last year by setting the NCAA record for most points scored in a freshman's first season.
Watkins' scoring through her first two seasons has put her in comparison with former Iowa Hawkeyes star and Indiana Fever icon Caitlin Clark, as Watkins passed Clark for most career points through a player's first two NCAA seasons last week.
Despite this, Watkins still has a very long road ahead to potentially surpassing Clark's record for career points scored in the NCAA.
But that's not the road Watkins is worried about right now. Rather, she's focused on her road to recovery after sustaining a torn ACL in her right knee during USC's March 24 NCAA Tournament game.
Clark was one of the many people who have shown Watkins support in the wake of this devastating injury, as she made an X post on March 25 that read, "Sending all my thoughts and prayers to JuJu. Kid will come back stronger than ever ❤️."
This powerful message made fans remember some of the other times these two superstars have praised each other. One comment Clark made about Watkins during an interview at the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game weekend has since resurfaced on social media.
In the video, Clark was asked, "Say you have one more spot on your pickup team, but that one spot has to go to a current college player. Who are you giving it to?"
"Has to be JuJu. Has to be. That's who I'm picking," Clark responded.
Hopefully Watkins and Clark will get to take the court together in the coming years.