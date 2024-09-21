Caitlin Clark's Latest Record Was Always in the Cards
Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark has set an astounding amount of records during her first WNBA season.
Given how massive her expectations were coming out of the University of Iowa, it was tough to imagine that she'd match what many (but not all) people were predicting she would accomplish once she got to professional basketball.
Yet, she has not only met those expectations, but exceeded them — all while leading the Fever to their first WNBA playoff appearance since 2016.
And even though Clark's first playoff game isn't until Sunday, she still managed to set another record on Friday.
It was announced earlier today that Clarks’ 2024 Panini Instant WNBA Draft Blue Viper Rookie Auto 1/1 card was told at a Fanatics auction for a whopping $84,000.
Not only is it the most expensive card in WNBA history, but it's the most expensive card in the history of women's sports, according to TMZ.
Clark beat her own record with this one, as the previous most expensive WNBA card was, per X user @ericwhiteback, "Her Bowman U Superfractor Auto 1/1 that sold for $78,000 this past January."
The irony about the amount this card sold for is that it actually costs more than Clark's WNBA salary this season, which was a base wage of $76,535.
Of course, Clark earns much, much more money than this, due to the various sponsorships and endorsement deals that she has.
Considering that Clark is a rookie, there will likely be plenty more 1/1 cards of her made throughout her career. And since she's only going to get better from here, the record-breaking value of these cards will surely only increase.