Caitlin Clark's Name Gets Fumbled Amid All-WNBA Announcement

The WNBA made an embarrassing mistake when dropping their All-WNBA teams on Wednesday.

Grant Young

Sep 22, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) receives a technical foul during the second quarter during game one of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images
The WNBA announced its 2024 All-WNBA teams on Wednesday.

Making the 2024 All-WNBA First Team was Las Vegas Aces superstar and 2024 WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, 2024 Defensive Player of the Year and Minnesota Lynx standout Napheesa Collier, New York Liberty icon and 2023 WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart, Connecticut Sun player Alyssa Thomas, and Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark.

The WNBA made its All-WNBA First Team (and All-WNBA Second Team) announcement over X. However, they have had to delete the initial post because of a few embarrassing mistakes in the initial graphic they included along with the announcement.

Two things were wrong with the WNBA's graphic: they placed the Los Angeles Sparks logo above A'ja Wilson (who plays for the Las Vegas Aces), and they misspelled Caitlin Clark's name.

Instead, Clark was spelled "Cailtin Clark".

Luckily social media always keeps receipts. And X user @Krysta____ took a screenshot of the fumbled graphic to display the WNBA's tough mistake.

While everybody makes mistakes, it's difficult to comprehend how getting two things so seemingly simple as correctly spelling your biggest superstar's name and accurately identifying which team your reigning WNBA MVP plays for can be mistaken; especially because these teams have surely been solidified for some time now.

Eventually, the world will forget about this hilarious fumble, and this All-WNBA announcement will be all about recognizing the greatness that these five players produced during this 2024 campaign.

It seems certain that the WNBA will have plenty more opportunities to get Clark's name spelled right and Wilson's team correctly identified in the All-WNBA announcements for future seasons.

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

