Caitlin Clark's Name Gets Fumbled Amid All-WNBA Announcement
The WNBA announced its 2024 All-WNBA teams on Wednesday.
Making the 2024 All-WNBA First Team was Las Vegas Aces superstar and 2024 WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, 2024 Defensive Player of the Year and Minnesota Lynx standout Napheesa Collier, New York Liberty icon and 2023 WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart, Connecticut Sun player Alyssa Thomas, and Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark.
The WNBA made its All-WNBA First Team (and All-WNBA Second Team) announcement over X. However, they have had to delete the initial post because of a few embarrassing mistakes in the initial graphic they included along with the announcement.
Two things were wrong with the WNBA's graphic: they placed the Los Angeles Sparks logo above A'ja Wilson (who plays for the Las Vegas Aces), and they misspelled Caitlin Clark's name.
Instead, Clark was spelled "Cailtin Clark".
Luckily social media always keeps receipts. And X user @Krysta____ took a screenshot of the fumbled graphic to display the WNBA's tough mistake.
While everybody makes mistakes, it's difficult to comprehend how getting two things so seemingly simple as correctly spelling your biggest superstar's name and accurately identifying which team your reigning WNBA MVP plays for can be mistaken; especially because these teams have surely been solidified for some time now.
Eventually, the world will forget about this hilarious fumble, and this All-WNBA announcement will be all about recognizing the greatness that these five players produced during this 2024 campaign.
It seems certain that the WNBA will have plenty more opportunities to get Clark's name spelled right and Wilson's team correctly identified in the All-WNBA announcements for future seasons.