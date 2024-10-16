Caitlin Clark Makes All-WNBA First Team in Fever Rookie Season
The Indiana Fever's season may have ended several weeks ago, but the acknowledgements keep rolling in for Caitlin Clark. With the latest being an All-WNBA First Team selection.
While the recognition is not surprising given the season she had, and since Clark finished fourth in MVP voting, it is still noteworthy.
That's because the last rookie to make the first team was Candace Parker all the way back in 2008, a season in which she also won MVP. Clark was also the first rookie guard to make the team since Diana Taurasi in 2004.
The All-WNBA First Team was comprised of A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx, Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty, Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun, and Clark.
Which made it nearly identical to my selections, with the only difference being Thomas making the actual team where I had chosen Sabrina Ionescu for the fifth spot.
Both Wilson and Collier were unanimous selections by voters as a testament to the years they each had.
While Clark was voted either first or second team by 66 out of 67 voters. It's probably a good bet the lone vote otherwise was from the same voter who picked Chicago Sky star Angel Reese over Clark for Rookie of the Year.
Caitlin led the WNBA in assists, breaking the single season record for most dimes in the process. She also produced more points between her own scoring and assists than any player in league history ever had before. She particularly dominated after the Olympic break and finished with averages of 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists.
Clark clearly deserved the All-WNBA First Team honors and the scary part for the rest of the WNBA is that she's just getting started.