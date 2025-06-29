Women's Fastbreak On SI

Caitlin Clark's Personal Appearance Changes at Fever Practice Turn Heads

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is rocking several new looks during her team's June 29 practice.
Grant Young|
Jun 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) gestures during the first quarter against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Jun 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) gestures during the first quarter against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

There is a lot of optimism within the women's basketball community (specifically among Indiana Fever fans) that star guard Caitlin Clark will be returning to the court for her team's July 1 game against the Minnesota Lynx for the 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship game, after missing Indiana's past two contests with a groin injury.

The reason for this is that all indications are that Clark's groin injury wasn't overly severe, and her sitting out two games was perhaps more precautionary than anything else. While there still isn't any official update on No. 22's status for that game on Tuesday, fans did get some good news during the team's Sunday practice: that Clark is back on the court with her teammates, at least for one portion of the Fever's on-court workout.

While Clark was shown practicing in a June 29 X video from Scott Agness, it took some Fever fans time to spot her because of two distinct shifts in Clark's personal appearance. One is that she was wearing double leg sleeves, while the other is that her hair was in a bun instead of her typical ponytail hairstyle.

Fans have been quick to take note of these changes over social media.

"I didn’t recognize her with the tights!" one fan wrote.

Another fan added, "Tights and a bun?! Okayyy CC".

"Keep them tights on!" wrote a third, perhaps suggesting that the new addition could be good for the various leg injuries Clark has dealt with at this point in the season.

One would imagine that an update on Clark's status for Tuesday's game could be coming sometime in the next 24 hours.

Published | Modified
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

