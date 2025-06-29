Caitlin Clark's 8-Word Message to WNBA Commissioner Spurs Fever Injury Return Chatter

Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark has been sidelined for her team's past two games (their June 26 game against the Los Angeles Sparks and their June 27 showdown against Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings) after suffering a groin injury.

While there's currently no timeline about when Clark might return to the court, the sentiment is that the injury isn't as severe as the left quad strain she was dealing with about a month ago, which kept her out of action for three weeks.

The Fever's next game is on July 1, when they take on the Minnesota Lynx for the 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship. While this game doesn't count toward either team's regular season records, there's still a lot on the line; specifically, a $500,000 prize pool split between the winning team's players, along with $5,000 in cryptocurrency for each player on both Indiana and Minnesota's rosters.

Clark was named a captain for the 2025 WNBA All-Star team on Sunday (along with Lynx star Napheesa Collier) because these two amassed the most fan votes. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert delivered this news to Clark through a phone call, which the Fever's social media team posted on Sunday.

After telling Clark this, Engelbert wished the entire Fever team good luck during Tuesday's Commissioner's Cup championship game. Clark responded to this by saying, "Yeah, we about to get that dub, Cathy."

"Caitlin, I just want to personally congratulate you on being named captain for the 2025 WNBA All-Star team."@WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert surprised Caitlin Clark with a call to announce her as a captain in the #WNBAAllStar2025 Game ❤️👏 pic.twitter.com/HzRd5CifQb — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 29, 2025

Clark's message to Engelbert has some Fever fans convinced that she's preparing to play against the Lynx.

"guess caitlin is playing the commissioners cup final," one fan wrote.

guess caitlin is playing the commissioners cup final



“yeah we about to get that dub cathy” 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/HDC2yy7e7g — correlation (@nosyone4) June 29, 2025

Another added, "She might be playing? 👀👀👀".

"CC playing Tuesday?" wrote a third.

Fans will likely find out either tomorrow or Tuesday morning about Clark's status for the contest.

Recommended Reading: