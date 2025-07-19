Caitlin Clark's Physical Appearance Flex at WNBA All-Star Event Goes Viral

While Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark was unfortunately unable to compete in the 2025 WNBA All-Star three-point contest because of her injured groin, she was still a main attraction during All-Star weekend's Friday slate.

Clark was sitting courtside during the three-point contest and the skills competition, which took place on her home court at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena. While the Fever superstar went viral after a sweet moment she shared with her boyfriend while entering the venue, she is also catching attention after a photo of her flexing on Friday made waves on social media.

X user @chrisclxrk posted the photo of Clark with the caption, "i have officially passed away".

i have officially passed away pic.twitter.com/YqQqHFLggY — chris (@chrisclxrk) July 19, 2025

> also salivate over said muscles pic.twitter.com/ijpli5FiQH — cc akgae (@clrkszn) July 19, 2025

OH MY GOD??? LET ME GET UP?? pic.twitter.com/mNPdsHmXYP — soph!✰ (@sophstcrs) July 19, 2025

Clark's muscular development was a big talking point of this past offseason, as it was known that she spent a ton of time in the weight room in order to prepare for her second WNBA season.

However, given how injury-plagued this 2025 campaign has been (her current groin ailment is her fourth soft tissue injury since April), it makes one wonder whether that time would have been better spent elsewhere.

Regardless, fans have to reckon with having to watch Clark on the sidelines, helping coach the All-Star squad she drafted, when the July 19 game tips off in front of Clark's devoted home fan base.

