Cameras Catch Caitlin Clark's Sweet Boyfriend Moment Before WNBA All-Star Event

The 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend on-court festivities are officially underway, with the three-point contest and the skills competition taking place on July 18 at the Indiana Fever's Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena.

While excitement among Fever fans for the three-point contest was at an all-time high earlier this week because it had been announced that star guard Caitlin Clark was going to compete, Clark ultimately had to bow out because of a groin injury she suffered was a tough blow for the Fever's fan base.

However, a positive update occurred on Friday when news broke that Clark would be replaced by Lexie Hull, her Fever teammate who has emerged as one of the league's premier three-point shooters over the past several seasons. Therefore, Indiana fans still have somebody clear to cheer for on Friday.

Despite not taking part in the contest, Clark is still in the building on Friday. And a wholesome moment she shared with her boyfriend Connor McCaffery (whom she recently celebrated with a sappy birthday post) is catching a lot of attention on social media.

Yahoo Sports' X account posted a video of a smiling Clark entering the arena. Her boyfriend was waiting for her, and the two shared a brief embrace (which included McCaffery kissing Clark on the side of the head) before they kept walking together.

The post was captioned, "Caitlin Clark and her mans at WNBA All-Star Friday ❤️".

Caitlin Clark and her mans at WNBA All-Star Friday ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LhyxiqkAXd — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 19, 2025

The post has absolutely blown up, amassing over 500,000 views in about 30 minutes.

Even when she's not on the court, Clark has a knack for stealing the show at any WNBA event she's at.

