Caitlin Clark's Recent Social Media Activity Gives Fever Fans Hope
Now that the Indiana Fever's season is now over and their beloved 22-year-old is no longer on the basketball court, fans are craving any Caitlin Clark content they can get.
This was proven by a TikTok that Clark did with teammate Lexie Hull of them reviewing fruity drinks while sitting in the car together on Tuesday going viral.
To this point, fans mostly have to rely on those within Clark's orbit to create content that includes her, because Clark isn't very active on social media. She has gone on the record saying that, while she does have an X account, she doesn't have the app downloaded on her phone. She also has a TikTok account but hasn't made a new post since April 2, which dates back to when she was still competing for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
However, some recent changes to Clark's TikTok account has fans hopeful her inactivity is soon going to change.
X user @ATN7925 made a post captioned, "Caitlin doing everything but post a tiktok tonight (a thread from Gabbie’s live ):," on Tuesday, that showed everything Clark has recently done to her TikTok profile except post.
The first was that she changed her profile picture.
Next, she updated her bio so that it wrote, "Chocolate chip cookie lover." And then she commented asking fans what else she should put in her bio.
Clark then changed her profile picture again after getting called out by a former teammate.
Finally, she asked her teammate Gabbie Marshall about a shirt she was wearing, then lamented the fact that she'd have to buy it.
The X user ended the thread by writing, "TikTok posts coming next??? 👀".
Clark fans can only hope this spree of activity is a sign of content to come.