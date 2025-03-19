Caitlin Clark's 'Scheduling Conflict' Nickname Strikes Again Amid Fever Venue News
On March 12, it was announced that the Atlanta Dream's May 22 WNBA season home opener game against the Indiana Fever was getting moved from the team's typical home arena (which only seats 3,500 people) to State Farm Arena, which seats 16,888.
When explaining the reasoning behind this change, Dream Majority Owner Larry Gottesdiener said, "Due to a scheduling conflict at Gateway, we saw an opportunity to bring this exciting early-season matchup to State Farm Arena, allowing even more fans to experience it."
Despite Gottesdiener's words, the WNBA community was convinced that the move was because of the star power and ensuing audiences that Fever superstar Caitlin Clark provides. Therefore, the 23-year-old earned a new nickname among fans: The Scheduling Conflict.
On March 19, the Dallas Wings announced their June 27 game against Indiana will be held at American Airlines Center, allowing 13,000 more fans to attend the game. And as a result of yet another team moving to a bigger stadium to accommodate Clark and the Fever, fans are bringing Clark's new nickname back for another go-around.
"The Wings have moved their matchup against the Fever from College Park Center (7,000 capacity) to American Airlines Center (20,000 capacity)
"The Scheduling Conflict strikes again," wrote X user @CClarkReport.
"probably a « scheduling conflict » again," another fan added.
A third fan posted a picture of Clark drinking from a straw with a mischievous look on her face and wrote, "little scheduling conflict".
We imagine there might be more "scheduling conflicts" to come from other WNBA teams playing the Fever as the 2025 season approaches.