Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever Continue to Be an on Demand WNBA Road Show
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are causing scheduling conflicts for any other acts who might be looking to book some of the biggest basketball venues in the country this Summer.
That's because yet another road game for Clark and the Fever has been moved to a larger venue in order to accommodate demand, with the Dallas Wings announcing the matchup between the two teams on June 27 will be held at American Airlines Center. This will allow approximately 13,000 more fans to attend the game and will mark the first time a WNBA game has been played there.
This latest venue change can be added to a long list that includes two games against the Chicago Sky being relocated to the United Center, as well as the Atlanta Dream and Washington Mystics also seeking out more suitable arenas to host the WNBA road show that Clark and the Fever have become.
It could be argued that Clark and the Fever never play a true road game due to the outsized attention and casual interest contests the team receives. This has been evidenced over and over again through these numerous venue changes, with no signs of slowing any time soon.
This is of course great news for women's basketball, the host cities and teams, and the WNBA as a whole. And the excitement around the 2025 season appears to be reaching a fever pitch. Complete with schedule changes to make sure there is less conflict over the sure-to-be hot tickets.