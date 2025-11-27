Caitlin Clark's Team USA Number Change Turns Heads

There's a case to be made that Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark's No. 22 is the most recognizable number in women's sports right now.

This is largely owed to Clark being arguably the biggest star in women's sports on her own, regardless of her number. But she has certainly become synonymous with 22, dating back to her historic college career at the University of Iowa and through her WNBA career.

Clark isn't the only WNBA star to don the number. Las Vegas Aces forward and two-time reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson is also well-known for wearing No. 22, as does Los Angeles Sparks center Cameron Brink. Sheryl Swoopes is also known for wearing that number during her own iconic professional career.

The fact that Clark and Wilson were on the same 2025 WNBA All-Star Team caught attention, if only because there was some question about how their shared number would be handled. It ultimately didn't matter because Clark suffered a groin injury a few days prior (which ultimately kept her sidelined for the rest of the season) and didn't suit up for the game.

Jul 19, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Clark guard Caitlin Clark (22) and center A'ja Wilson (22) react on the bench in the fourth quarter against Team Collier the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

For what it's worth, Sonia Citron was also on Clark's All-Star team and wore No. 22, so CC doing so as well would not have posed any problems.

But the same can't be said for Team USA women's basketball, as players aren't allowed to share the same jersey number when suiting up for any national team events. In fact, players are often forced to wear a completely different number than what they're accustomed to on their professional team.

Caitlin Clark to Wear No. 17 at Team USA Training Camp

On November 24, news broke that Clark will be taking part in a USA Basketball Women’s National Team training camp in Durham, North Carolina, from December 12 to 14.

And while there, No. 22 will be wearing No. 17, as shown by the official camp roster that was released on Monday.

USA Basketball Women’s National Team December Training Camp Roster: pic.twitter.com/iAgkBBhg8s — Khristina Williams (@Khristina) November 24, 2025

Clark isn't alone in losing her number, as several top players (including Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese) will be wearing a different number than what they do in the WNBA. But it will certainly be strange to see Clark wearing No. 17.

This doesn't mean that Clark will be wearing the number in any Team USA event in the future, nor does her inclusion in this training camp guarantee that she'll be in any future Team USA competitions. But that won't stop fans from following every movement from this training camp.

