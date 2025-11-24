Caitlin Clark Headlines Fever-Heavy Team USA Basketball Roster Reveal

When speaking with the media after the Indiana Fever's 2025 season ended, Caitlin Clark shared a telling message about what basketball she might have in store this upcoming offseason.

"There's some USA basketball stuff I need to get ready for," Clark said. "And I need to be able to find some runs, and ways to play five-on-five, just so I can kind of get that feel back. But more than anything, I think my main focus is really just getting my body healthy.

"And once we get back to five-on-five, just being able to test my body and making sure it's in a good spot, where I know it's gonna be able to hold up with everything that we think we've corrected to be able to know I'm in a really good spot there," she continued.

Clark later added, "Like I said, there's some USA Basketball stuff that is probably my top priority right now, that I need to prepare for. And I think that will help me prepare for next season, too."

Oct 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Caitlin Clark looks on from the sideline during warmups before the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Most thought that Clark was referring to a USA Basketball training camp that's slated to take place in early March 2026. And while this certainly could be something Clark is competing in, it isn't the first Team USA basketball event No. 22 will be partaking in.

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston to Compete in Team USA Training Camp

On November 24, news broke that Clark, Fever star center Aliyah Boston, and their head coach Stephanie White will be in Durham, North Carolina, from December 12 to 14 as part of a USA Basketball Women’s National Team training camp.

Clark is one of 10 players who will be making their senior national team camp debuts, including Lauren Betts, Cameron Brink, Paige Bueckers, Veronica Burton, Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen, Rickea Jackson, Angel Reese, and JuJu Watkins (who will just be spectating as she is still out with a torn ACL).

The Team USA head coach is Duke women's basketball coach Kara Lawson, but Stephanie White will be one of her assistants during this training camp.

ready to represent 🤩



Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark have been named to the @usabasketball Women's National Team training camp roster. Stephanie White will serve as one of the team's court coaches.



read more: https://t.co/3vgkdeC4gy pic.twitter.com/VuEDKoMEhM — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) November 24, 2025

This marks the first time that Clark will be competing in a non-controlled practice scenario since she injured her groin on July 15, which caused her to miss the 2025 WNBA season. Clark revealed that she's back to feeling 100% when playing in The Annika LPGA Pro-Am event earlier this month.

It's hard to know how much media will be allowed in this Team USA event, and whether any of the training camp will be televised or otherwise caught on camera. But the fact that Clark is back on the court is sure to stir up a ton of excitement.

