Caitlin Clark's Trolling Comment Spree on Iowa Teammate's Athletic Update Gets Laughs

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark couldn't help but leave four hilarious comments on her former Iowa teammate's athletic training post.

May 17, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) before the game against the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
While Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark became a global icon due to her extraordinary talent on the basketball court, those who know her seem to constantly convey that she's got a goofy side to her that isn't typically seen by her massive fan base.

This is especially apparent whenever Clark is interacting with her former Iowa Hawkeyes teammates, with whom she became comfortable during her four seasons of college basketball. During those years, she became extremely close with Kate Martin (who is now playing for the Golden State Valkyries) and Gabbie Marshall.

While Marshall is no longer playing basketball, she's still keeping up with her athletic career in the form of long-distance running. And on May 21, she made a TikTok post where she updated fans on her training for a half-marathon.

This post prompted a comment spree from Caitlin Clark, whose first comment wrote, "U know it’s hard when ur sweating. U never sweat😂😂".

She then added, "Watching u stretch made me laugh idk why 😂😂😂🩷keep it up!!!!!!!!"

"Ur so funny 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂," wrote Clark's third comment.

And her fourth and final comment read, "Keep taking it nice and slow".

X user @aclassyteaparty reposted this comment spree with the caption, "had her commenting 4 times lmfao".

"keep taking it nice and slow???????? 😭😭😭," one fan wrote in a reply.

Another wrote, "she freaked out cause wym 'keep taking it nice and slow'".

Even though Clark produced a WNBA career-worst shooting performance against the Atlanta Dream on May 22, this clearly hasn't taken her humor away.

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

