Caitlin Clark's Viral Video Alongside Boyfriend Connor McCaffery Turns Heads
On March 14, it was announced that Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery was being dismissed from the team after 15 seasons and 297 wins there.
This news was relevant to the women's basketball community because Fran McCaffery is the father of Connor McCaffery, who is Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark's boyfriend. Soon after McCaffery's dismissal from Iowa, Connor (who played for his father with the Hawkeyes and is currently an assistant coach for the Butler men's basketball team) made his opinion of the decision extremely clear on social media by writing, "🤡🤡🤡" in an X post that has since been deleted.
Despite being upset about this tough news, this didn't keep both McCaffery and Clark from attending the Big Ten Conference men's basketball tournament together on Friday night. At one point in the game, the FOX broadcast panned to Clark and McCaffery sitting together. Throughout the 21-second video, Clark is looking down at her phone the entire time while McCaffery is doing the same before analyzing a White Claw beverage he was handed by someone else in the final few seconds.
Fans on social media are making jokes about this video (which has over 275,000 views) because of how these two seem glued to their phones. One X user wrote, "lmfao this is what they call quality time".
Then again, others were noting how the news about Fran McCaffery gave a valid excuse for them to be on their phones.
"You realize his dad was let go from Iowa after 15 years as head coach. You think maybe their phones were blowing up from people concerning that?? 🤷🏼♂️," one X user commented.
The bottom line is that just about every person who viewed this viral post probably did so via their phone, so they can't be too critical about Clark and McCaffery.