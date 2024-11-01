Caitlin Clark Sends Emphatic 2-Word Message About Fever's Stephanie White Hiring
After what has seemed like weeks of endless speculation, it has now become official: The Indiana Fever have hired Stephanie White to be their next head coach.
This is a massive acquisition for the Fever, as White is generally seen as one of the best and most respected head coaches in the women's basketball community. Not only is she respected by her peers and colleagues around the league, but current WNBA players have also given White her flowers in the past.
One of these players is Fever icon Caitlin Clark, who said of White, "She has obviously called a lot of my games all throughout college, and I just think she has a really great basketball mind," during a Fever press conference earlier this year.
"I think she has done a great job calling college games... She's a trailblazer, honestly. I think she has always been somebody who has been supportive of my game, and it has been fun to talk to her at shootarounds," Clark continued.
And it didn't take Clark long to send an emphatic message about the Fever announcing their hiring of White over social media.
In a comment to the Fever's Instagram post announcing their acquisition of White, Clark wrote, "Fevvvvv shooowwwwwww".
The way that Clark conducted Indiana's offense next season reminded many basketball fans of how Magic Johnson ran the iconic "Showtime Lakers" teams throughout the 1980s. Perhaps Clark saying "Fev[er] Show" is a sign of the franchise being destined for the same success as those legendary Lakers teams.
Given that White is considered a defensive mastermind, her inclusion can turn the Fever from an offensive juggernaut into a well-rounded, perennial WNBA championship contender.