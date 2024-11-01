Fever Fans Celebrate Stephanie White Hiring With WNBA Championship Proclamations
One of the worst-kept secrets from this WNBA offseason has finally been solidified: Stephanie White has been named the head coach of the Indiana Fever.
While White's hiring had been all but confirmed through various reports over the past few days, his announcement came on behalf of a Fever press release on November 1. In the release, White is quoted saying, "I am incredibly proud and honored to return home to Indiana and lead the Fever during such a pivotal moment in this franchise’s history, as well as during such an important time throughout women’s athletics.
"This franchise has and always will be committed to winning and I look forward to working every day to help deliver another WNBA title to the greatest basketball fans in the world,” she continued.
White is no stranger to Indiana, as she spent five seasons with the Fever during her WNBA playing days, became an assistant coach of Indiana from 2011-2014, and then assumed head coach duties for the franchise in the 2015-2016 seasons.
Now that the Fever have secured the 2023 WNBA Coach of the Year to lead their team, fans on social media are asserting that future championships for their team are all but assured.
"World champions next season! Let’s go!
"Great hire," X user @cleveland_cam wrote on response to the Fever's announcement of White's hiring on X.
Another X user added, "She’s gonna lead Caitlin Clark to the promised land 👏".
"Fever just won the 2025 WNBA Finals," wrote a third.
While winning a WNBA title next season is a massive expectation for White to live up to, this hiring certainly makes Indiana feel like a certain championship contender for years to come.