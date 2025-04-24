Caitlin Clark Sends Heartfelt Declaration About Boyfriend Connor McCaffery
It's no secret that Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has been with her boyfriend Connor McCaffery for several years now. The two met during their time playing basketball for the Iowa Hawkeyes, as Connor played for his father and former Hawkeyes head coach, Fran, while Clark was playing for Lisa Bluder.
While Connor no longer plays basketball, the two have stuck together and seem to have an extremely tight bond, often finding time in their busy schedules to attend NBA games and various other outings.
And it appears that April 24 is the couple's anniversary, as Clark made an Instagram post on Thursday that featured photos of her and McCaffery embracing with the caption, "Another year with my favorite person :) I’m so thankful for you 🖤🖤".
The post already has over 60,000 likes in 40 minutes, and countless fans are flocking to the post's comments section to show their love and support for Clark and her boyfriend.
Clark's Fever teammate Lexie Hull (who recently got engaged) is currently the post's top comment, writing, "Favs 💕".
Clark's schedule is going to get extremely hectic very soon, given that the Fever's training camp commences on April 17 and their first regular season game is on May 17. Therefore, she and McCaffery will hopefully be able to celebrate their anniversary today and before this weekend arrives.
Regardless, it's safe to assume that McCaffery will be attending many of Clark's games at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena this summer as his girlfriend looks to lead Indiana to a 2025 WNBA championship.