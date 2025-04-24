Caitlin Clark Claims Credit For Fever's Lexie Hull Life Milestone Surprise
On April 19, Indiana Fever standout Lexie Hull announced via Instagram that she was getting engaged to her longtime boyfriend.
While she initially broke this exciting news with an Instagram story, she followed this up with an April 20 Instagram post that featured several photos of the engagement moment with the caption, "engaged to my best friend 💛 cheers to forever!"
The post's top comment was from none other than Caitlin Clark, who wrote, "YAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYY SO HAPPY💕💕💕💓💓💓💓".
Now that the Fever roster is back in Indianapolis, gearing up for training camp (which starts on April 27) for their 2025 season, the team decided to celebrate Hull's major life milestone during an April 23 practice.
This was conveyed with an Instagram post from the Fever, who showed Clark and Aliyah Boston gravving little gifts for Hull that said "Bride" and was captioned, "a surprise for the newly engaged Lexie Hull after today’s workout ❤️💍".
Hull then posted a screenshot of Clark running out to her eagerly holding a "Bride" tiara and a white "Bride" bag to her Instagram story with the caption, "my new contact photo for @CaitlinClark22:".
When the @espnw Instagram account reposted several aspects of this engagement, the top comment was from Clark, who wrote, "@aliyah.boston yes we went and bought these items for her. Yes, yes we did."
Boston then replied, writing, "@caitlinclark22 yes we sure did because that’s who we are as teammates".
While it's unclear how serious this dynamic duo is being, it seems safe to assume that they're being sarcastic and solely delivered the engagement gifts rather than bought them.
Regardless of who bought these engagement gifts, this was a clearly wholesome surprise for Hull and is helping to set a positive tone for Indiana before their training camp commences.