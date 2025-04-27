Caitlin Clark Sends Honest Message About Head-Slam Celebration After Fever Camp Three
At long last, the WNBA season has finally arrived. Well, at least its training camp.
It has felt like forever since the New York Liberty were crowned 2024 WNBA champions, especially as anticipation for this upcoming season was getting built with every major roster move that occurred across the offseason.
Few teams made as many waves in free agency as the Indiana Fever, who signed veterans like Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner, and Sydney Colson while also re-signing star guard Kelsey Mitchell.
And while Fever fans were eager to see all of these new additions compete in their new jerseys, there's no denying that the most excitement stemmed from Caitlin Clark being back on the court.
These fans didn't have to wait long for something to celebrate, as footage of Clark draining a deep three during the Fever's April 27 practice has already caught a lot of attention.
The Fever's social media team posted a video of Clark draining this shot then hitting her head against the practice facility's padded wall in celebration on Instagram with the caption, "things we've missed: @caitlinclark22 draining threes 💦".
The post's top comment is from Clark, who wrote, "Unsure why I decided to celebrate like that. Hehe".
Fans would probably prefer that Clark refrain from intentionally hitting her head against things, even if it's after hitting a deep three-pointer. But they can't blame her for being excited about basketball being back.
The good news is that Clark won't have padded walls close by once the Fever's 2025 WNBA season begins because the arenas she'll be playing in will be packed with fans.