Caitlin Clark's First Fever 3-Point Bomb of 2025 Turns Heads
After a wait of almost exactly seven months since their last game, the Indiana Fever are finally back on the basketball court, practicing in a team-wide capacity before the 2025 WNBA season as part of training camp.
The hype surrounding this team is tangible, as many around the league expect the Fever to compete for a WNBA championship this season. A massive reason for this is the many offseason roster improvements they made, such as signing Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner and trading for Sophie Cunningham.
Although it's no secret that the Fever's success will still revolve around star guard Caitlin Clark, who set the WNBA ablaze during her rookie season. Given that Clark is Indiana's on-court commander and the offense centers around her, a breakout, MVP-caliber 2025 campaign (which is currently being predicted by several major sportsbooks) would all but assure the Fever make a deep playoff run.
The most aesthetically pleasing and fan-friendly aspect of Clark's game is her three-point shooting ability, specifically her penchant for draining ridiculously deep shots.
And a clip that Indy Star Sports reporter Chloe Peterson posted during the Fever's first training camp practice on X shows that Clark's sharpshooting is already in midseason form.
The post features a clip of Clark pulling up and sinking a deep three-pointer during the team's April 27 practice with the caption, "A Caitlin Clark long range 3:".
While Clark shooting and making these threes isn't anything new, Fever fans have been deprived of these shots for so long that this 15-second clip is making a lot of people very happy.