Caitlin Clark Sends Warning About WNBA Preseason Homecoming Game at Iowa
At the end of January, the Indiana Fever announced that they would be coming to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, which is where the University of Iowa's basketball teams play, for a WNBA preseason game against the Brazilian National Team on Sunday, May 4.
Of course, the motive for this is that Fever star guard Caitlin Clark spent four seasons playing at Iowa. And given how beloved Clark is among Hawkeyes fans, there was no doubt that this homecoming was going to make major waves.
And this was proven once all 15,000 tickets for this preseason game sold out within 45 minutes.
While that initial announcement feels like a long time ago, Clark's homecoming game is now only a few days away. And Clark sent a strong message (and a warning) about playing at Iowa when speaking with the media on April 30.
“I'm really excited, it should be fun," Clark said when asked about playing at Carver-Hawkeye Arena again, per an X post from @clrkszn. "I can’t believe it’s already here. Honestly, I haven’t been back to Iowa City a ton since I left a year ago now... So it will be fun to get back there, see some of my former teammates, and my friends that are there. A lot of my family will be coming, so I know they're excited.
"I warned everybody, there’s not air-conditioning in Carver-Hawkeye," Clark added. "They usually don't play basketball games in May, so hopefully it stays a little cool in there. I don't know what the humidity is looking like. But we’ll see how it goes, might be a little toasty.”
In other words, Clark is saying that those 15,000 game showing up on Sunday would be wise to wear light clothing.