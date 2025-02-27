Women's Fastbreak On SI

Iowa Announces Swift Sellout of Caitlin Clark's Fever Preseason WNBA Return

Caitlin Clark's WNBA return to the Iowa Hawkeyes arena sold a staggering amount of tickets in the blink of an eye.

Grant Young

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark smiles during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Penn State, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark smiles during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Penn State, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. / Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Any Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball fans who miss witnessing Caitlin Clark's greatness live were given some fantastic news at the end of January, as the Indiana Fever (who Clark plays for in the WNBA) announced that they would be coming to Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena for a preseason game against the Brazilian National Team on Sunday, May 4.

Therefore, the Hawkeyes faithful will get another opportunity to watch Clark compete. That is, if they could get tickets, which were in extremely high demand.

15,000 tickets for Clark's return to Iowa went on sale February 27. It didn't take them long at all to sell out, which was shown by an post from the Iowa Women's Basketball X account.

IndyStar's Chloe Peterson replied to this X post and wrote, "Tickets went on sale 45 minutes ago for CC’s return to Iowa City.

"15,000 tickets later:".

That is a staggering amount of tickets to be sold in 45 minutes. And while the ticket prices haven't been revealed yet, they surely went for a pretty penny considering how feverish the demand for them was.

When news of the Fever's preseason game in Iowa was revealed, Clark made her excitement apparent by reposting the Hawkeyes women's basketball team's announcement on her Instagram story and wrote, "LFGGGG".

When the Fever's X account posted a video of the announcement with the caption, "Iowa, are you ready? 🔥," Clark responded by simply saying, "Yes".

We imagine that Clark and the new and improved Fever roster will be keen to put on a show in front of this loyal and devoted Hawkeyes fanbase.

