Caitlin Clark Laments Losing to Kate Martin's Aces at Iowa Football Reunion Game
At long last, Caitlin Clark has been reunited with many of her best friends and former teammates at her old stomping grounds this weekend.
We're talking about Clark's return to the University of Iowa, where she set the college basketball world ablaze throughout her iconic college career. Since returning to Iowa City on Friday, the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year was seen having a blast at a Hawkeyes women's basketball practice along with her close friends Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall.
Then all of these former Hawkeyes met up again on Friday evening to celebrate the 14th birthday of Iowa head coach Jan Jensen's daughter.
On Saturday, the festivities seemed to start with the Hawkeeys 2023-24 team receiving their much-deserved rings for winning the Big Ten and advancing to the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
Then the Hawkeyes were honored at Iowa's home football game against Northwestern Wildcats. At one point in the game, Clark and Martin were interviewed in front of the Hawkeyes' packed stadium.
When Clark was asked what playing about Martin in the WNBA this season was like, she said, "Well, minus the four times I lost to Kate, pretty good."
Clark's Indiana Fever went 0-4 against Martin's Las Vegas Aces during the WNBA regular season.
"But it was fun," Clark added, per X user @ericaf455. "Obviously, getting to live out your dream... was pretty cool, and getting to see Kate do it as well, after being pretty under the radar, is fun with one of my best friends."
When Martin was asked about the support she received from Hawkeyes fans this season, she said, "Oh, it was unreal. There's nothing quite like Hawkeye nation."
Both Clark and Martin appear primed to keep making their alma mater proud.