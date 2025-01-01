Caitlin Clark Shares How Her Parents Responded to 7th Grade College Recruiting Letter
Caitlin Clark will indeed be making a much anticipated appearance on New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce. This comes after speculation that Clark was teased as a future guest and given Travis talked about meeting her at a Taylor Swift concert.
But while the entire episode has not been released as of yet, the Kelce brothers did promote Clark's appearance with a teaser clip of what is to come in the full podcast, which was shared by Women's Health.
In said clip Travis asks, "We heard you got your first recruiting letter in seventh grade, is this true?"
"Yeah...It's honestly sad, where college recruitment has kind of gone, it's just insane," Clark responded.
She then went on to discuss how her parents helped shield her from some of the pressures that would come with receiving college offers at such a young age.
"I feel very fortunate. My parents...they told my older brother 'go get the mail, we don't want your sister to see that'. They wanted me to be in seventh grade and like enjoy middle school....hang out with your friends, you shouldn't be worried about where you are going to college."
Clark then went on to say that she didn't take any visits until after her freshman year of high school and didn't decide on Iowa until her senior year, stating that she was never in rush. She also credited her parents again for ensuring she had the proper circle around her so that she wasn't overwhelmed by college recruitment and other attention.
As has typically been the case with Clark, she added she didn't think much of distractions like the early recruiting letter. She expressed that she was focused on hooping even back then, and was even playing up with high schoolers while still in middle school.
We're sure fans of the Indiana Fever star can expect more anecdotes like that when the full conversation with Clark and the Kelce brothers drops Thursday.