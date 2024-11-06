Travis Kelce Gave Details on Meeting 'Awesome' Caitlin Clark at Taylor Swift Concert
It's no secret that Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark attended two of Taylor Swift's recent concerts in Indianapolis.
She was captured exchanging friendship bracelets with fans after all. It was also widely shared that she was in the proximity of Kansas City Chiefs star (and Swift's boyfriend) Travis Kelce.
The linkup between the two sports stars had some fans clamoring for Clark to appear on Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast. While that didn't happen, the Chiefs tight end did discuss meeting Caitlin on the latest edition of New Heights.
Travis had this to say about his encounter with Clark. "It was fun. Saw Caitlin Clark there. Got to meet Caitlin. She's awesome. She loves being out there in Indianapolis, says it's a fun city. We're both just true midwesterners to the heart...it was cool catching up with her."
When his brother Jason followed up by asking if Clark's dance moves were on par with her jumper, Travis emphasized how she took in the show as a fan and provided further details of the experience.
"She was into the show for sure. She was there with her mom and a few friends...she's a Swiftie through and through man. Loves the show. I went to night two, she had already been to night one. I think she's just having fun. Going up to the shows and taking her friends and family."
Surely Clark's fans will be happy to hear she was relaxed and enjoyed herself, since moments of zen must be hard to come by given her own celebrity status. A level of fame that has been compared to Swift's, even by Clark's new coach Stephanie White.
It sounds like Clark had a great time and her meetup with Kelce was a wholesome one.