Caitlin Clark Shows Off Cannon Following Career High In Fever Win

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark showcased her abilities in more than one sport on Sunday.

Sep 13, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates while on defense Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Aces defeated the Fever, 78-74. Mandatory Credit: Grace Smith/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
In what might be their final game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this season, the Indiana Fever narrowly defeated the Dallas Wings by a score of 110-109 on Sunday.

Rookie sensation Caitlin Clark was fantastic in the win, setting a new career-high in points scored with 35 while also adding 8 assists. She also had multiple jaw-dropping plays during the game that had fans in awe.

But the most impressive athletic feat she accomplished on Sunday may have come after the game, while the Fever players were throwing autographed mini-basketballs into the crowd.

X user @takamaikauri posted a video of Clark doing so with the caption, "Caitlin Clark absolutely launching some merch into the crowd". The video shows Clark chucking the ball into the second deck, displaying staggering arm strength.

The video brings to mind an iconic moment from Las Vegas Aces star guard Kelsey Plum when she launched a shirt into the crowd during a San Antonio Spurs game. Given how competitive Clark is, she has likely seen this video of Plum and was perhaps trying to outdo her.

This isn't the first baseball-related feat we've seen from Clark this week. Just a few days ago, the Fever's X account posted a video of Clark in the batting cage at a minor league baseball game, where she delivered a self-proclaimed "Dinger!" after a smooth swing that sent a ball shooting off a tee.

Clark also won an Indiana Fever pre-practice home run derby a few weeks ago. While the 22-year-old says golf is her favorite sport aside from basketball, she may be even better at baseball.

