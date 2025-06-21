Caitlin Clark Shrugs Off WNBA All-Star Fan Voting Supremacy

The WNBA released the "first returns" of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game fan voting on June 20. And in what was not surprising to anybody, Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark dominated the ballots.

Clark was the biggest vote getter in the league by a wide margin, amassing a total of 515,993 fan votes. Clark's Fever teammate Aliyah Boston is in third place overall, with 446,961 votes. Both Natasha Howard and Lexie Hull are also currently in the top 10 of vote getters for this 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, which further proves the Fever's supremacy.

However, Clark conveyed that this isn't all that remarkable for her when speaking with the media on June 21.

"I mean, it is what it is," Clark said with a shrug when asked about leading the All-Star voting, per an X post from Ken Swift. "People get so hyped up over that, but that's not why you play the game. I think it's a fun way to get fans involved and really passionate about [the] All-Star [Game]. Gets them excited, makes them feel involved, it's a fun aspect to have. But as a player, that's not the reason you play, and it's really only 50% of the vote.

"But it is cool, and it's also cool for me to see how much love my teammates also get," Clark continued. "I think we had four in the top 10, so whether who ends up being an All-Star or not, it's still cool to see the type of love that you get from the fans."

It will be interesting to see how many Fever players end up appearing in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, especially because it will take place on Indiana's home court.

