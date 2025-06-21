Women's Fastbreak On SI

Caitlin Clark Shrugs Off WNBA All-Star Fan Voting Supremacy

Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark got honest about being the leader in 2025 WNBA All-Star Game fan voting.
Grant Young|
Jun 17, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the second half against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Jun 17, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the second half against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The WNBA released the "first returns" of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game fan voting on June 20. And in what was not surprising to anybody, Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark dominated the ballots.

Clark was the biggest vote getter in the league by a wide margin, amassing a total of 515,993 fan votes. Clark's Fever teammate Aliyah Boston is in third place overall, with 446,961 votes. Both Natasha Howard and Lexie Hull are also currently in the top 10 of vote getters for this 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, which further proves the Fever's supremacy.

However, Clark conveyed that this isn't all that remarkable for her when speaking with the media on June 21.

"I mean, it is what it is," Clark said with a shrug when asked about leading the All-Star voting, per an X post from Ken Swift. "People get so hyped up over that, but that's not why you play the game. I think it's a fun way to get fans involved and really passionate about [the] All-Star [Game]. Gets them excited, makes them feel involved, it's a fun aspect to have. But as a player, that's not the reason you play, and it's really only 50% of the vote.

"But it is cool, and it's also cool for me to see how much love my teammates also get," Clark continued. "I think we had four in the top 10, so whether who ends up being an All-Star or not, it's still cool to see the type of love that you get from the fans."

It will be interesting to see how many Fever players end up appearing in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, especially because it will take place on Indiana's home court.

Grant Young
Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

