Caitlin Clark Shuns Trolls Spreading Hate Toward WNBA Players
The women's basketball community has been buzzing over the past few days after multiple prominent members of the WNBA have spoken out about the racism and bigotry online and over social media that has become more glaring than ever in the sport this season.
Among those who have spoken out are Sun coach Stephanie White, Sun star forward Alyssa Thomas, Mercury forward Brittney Griner, Chicago Sky sensation Angel Reese, and Indiana Fever head coach Christie Sides.
The common sentiment is that many of these racist fans are (or operate under the guise of being) Caitlin Clark fans. Therefore, no person speaking out on this widespread issue can have a bigger impact than Clark.
And the rookie didn't shy away from the topic when asked about it during her end-of-season exit interview on Friday.
"It's definitely upsetting. I don't think [anybody] in our league should be facing any sort of racism, hurtful, disrespectful, hateful comments and threats," Clark responded to a question about her peers and coach's statements denouncing racist fan behavior, per The Athletic's James Boyd.
"Those aren’t fans," Clark continued. "Those are trolls. And it's a real disservice to the real people in our league, the organization, the WNBA. But there are a lot of really good fans. Whether they've been fans for 20-plus years or whether they're new fans in our league. I think continuing to uplift this league in a positive light is the best thing that we can do.
"There are so many great players, there are so many great teams, there are so many positive storylines that can be written and celebrated... So I think continuing to uplift and represent this league in a positive way is the best thing we can do," Clark concluded.
Time will tell whether Clark's message has any impact on these trolls and their prevalence in women's basketball's online communities.