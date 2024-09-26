Sun Coach Made Poignant Statement On Social Media Hate After Fever Series
One recurring story this WNBA season has been the hateful garbage many players have been subjected to on social media.
This subject was heavily covered after controversial comments by Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, in an emotional press conference by players from the Chicago Sky, and once again during the playoff series between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun.
Of course the subtext of some of this has been the massive support Caitlin Clark has received, with many players seemingly feeling her fanbase has brought extra hate to the league.
Sun star DiJonai Carrington has notably spoken out about Fever fans and also shared some of the disgusting messages she has received online.
And after Connecticut eliminated Indiana, Carrington's teammate Alyssa Thomas made a strong statement calling out such behavior.
Thomas said this about Fever fan social media conduct after the game per @NoaDalzell on X.
"It's uncalled for, and something needs to be done. Whether it's them checking their fans, or this league checking it. There's no time for it anymore."
It would only be natural then for her coach to be asked about those comments, and Stephanie White took a slightly different approach, blaming the media for a pattern of framing coverage around internet trolls and non basketball based stories.
White stated, “We in the media have to do a better job of not allowing trolls in social media to become the story. And I feel like we have allowed trolls in social media to frame the narrative of what the story is. And it’s unacceptable.”
White rightfully condemned the content her players have been subjected to in her full remarks shared by @eaadams6, but the overall message of her comments was spot on.
Given the tremendous growth and support the league has seen in Clark's rookie season, it is a mistake to assign the acts of trolls online as being representative of all the fans who have filled up arenas and set television ratings records.
It's also a foolish endeavor to believe Clark, or anyone else, can control what the worst actors on the internet do. In fact, Caitlin previously very publicly condemned such nonsense to no avail.
So while what many players have had to endure is obviously unacceptable, the Sun coach's words were profound.
Because basketball should be receiving the bulk of attention, since it is the actual sport being covered after all.