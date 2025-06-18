Caitlin Clark Slammed to Floor by Marina Mabrey in Dust Up During Fever-Sun Game

The Indiana Fever's June 17 game against the Connecticut Sun has been exceedingly feisty, especially as it pertains to star guard Caitlin Clark.

At one point in the second quarter, Sun second-year player Sheldon was playing physical defense on Clark that No. 22 clearly thought should have received a foul call. After the play ended, Clark and Sheldon exchanged words before Clark shoved her off and walked away. This prompted Sheldon's Sun teammate Marina Mabrey to lightly shove Clark as well.

I did not have Jacy Sheldon - Caitlin Clark beef on my bingo card for tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/4mdFLrD6Wz — Ianni (@ianni_ch) June 17, 2025

While cooler heads prevailed in that moment, they did not in the third quarter.

Clark was dribbling the ball into the paint while being guarded by Sheldon. At one point, Sheldon clearly poked Clark in the eye during defense. This prompted a response from Clark, who was frustrated about the play (a foul was called on Sheldon). Clark and Sheldon exchanged more words and then had a light shoving match before other players began getting involved.

From there, Marina Mabrey came up and shoulder-checked Clark hard to the ground, which sent her sprawling to the floor while the scuffle intensified.

A BIG dust up between the Fever and Sun as Jacy Sheldon pokes Caitlin Clark in the eye, then Clark reacts with a shove.



A lot more people get involved, and Marina Mabrey knocks CC to the ground.



Officials are reviewing. pic.twitter.com/ossV4kU6DV — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 18, 2025

Given the physical and unnecessary nature of this play, it seemed a given that Mabrey would be at least ejected for the foul on Clark, if not given a flagrant foul. However, after a lengthy review, the officiating crew decided not to eject Mabrey for what she did. Instead, her, Clark, and Sun veteran Tina Charles all got technical fouls while Sheldon's foul was upgraded to a flagrant.

This is surely going to cause a lot of outcry from Clark's fan base. It will also be interesting to see how this all intensifies during Tuesday's game, especially with Mabrey still on the court.

Recommended Reading: