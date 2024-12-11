Caitlin Clark Swept the Entire Nation in Basketball Reference Player Views
It's no secret that Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is the biggest and most popular superstar in women's basketball right now.
Look no further than the fact that Clark won the Time Athlete of the Year for 2024 on Tuesday, or how she is currently the tenth highest-paid female athlete in the world (with the vast majority of that money coming from endorsements) according to a December 5 report from Sportico's Kurt Badenhausen.
Of course, this sort of fame and acclaim isn't surprising for anybody who has witnessed Clark's rise to superstardom over the past few years. But what might be surprising is just how far ahead she seems to be when compared to some of her other women's basketball peers.
This was made apparent when the Basketball Reference X account (@bball_ref) posted a graphic on Tuesday that showed Clark's WNBA player page on their site was the most viewed in all 50 US states in 2024.
It has also since come out that Clark was the most searched-for player in the women's college basketball player pages on Basketball Reference, which was conveyed in a graphic from the StatMamba X account.
This is yet another example of the massive motion that Clark has not only in her home state of Iowa or where she plays professional ball in Indiana, but across the entire country.
It's hard to imagine that someone's stardom will reach the point where they overtake Clark in any of the states next season, at least as it pertains to the WNBA.