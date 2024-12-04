Caitlin Clark Makes Top 10 of Highest-Paid Female Athletes List
What Caitlin Clark is worth to the WNBA is impossible to quantify. Everyone has seen the unprecedented attention she brought to the league in her rookie season with the Indiana Fever. And it was recently estimated that Clark and the Fever were responsible for nearly half of the WNBA's total broadcast value in 2024.
Of course this is not reflected in Clark's salary, which is hardly a secret. The Rookie of the Year made $76, 535 from her traditional paycheck. But this does not mean she is struggling financially. Quite the opposite.
In fact, according to a newly released list from Sportico, Clark is currently the tenth highest-paid female athlete in the world. Per the article from Kurt Badenhausen, the Fever star made over $11 million this year, with the vast majority of that coming from endorsements.
Clark has well a known and lucrative deal with Nike, even if fans think the iconic sports apparel company may be underutilizing her. She also has notable partnerships with State Farm, Wilson and other brands. Plus, it has been speculated her speaking fees are fetching her a pretty penny as well.
Tennis players dominate the list, but it is logical that Clark will give them a literal run for their money in the future since she is just getting started. Her busy offseason has already featured many high profile appearances, including taping with David Letterman as part of his Netflix series.
Regardless, it's hard to say what value to put on her actual worth. Clearly Clark is doing things beyond hoops, but the eyes she brings through her brilliance on the court have changed everything for women's basketball going forward. And it's hard to put a price on that.