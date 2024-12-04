Caitlin Clark Makes Top 10 of Highest-Paid Female Athletes List

Highest-paid female athletes of 2024 via @Sportico



▪️ Top 15 earned $221M, up 27%

▪️ Coco Gauff the 3rd woman to crack $30M after Serena, Osaka

▪️ Top 15 includes 9 tennis players

▪️ Newcomers in top 10: Caitlin Clark, Zheng Qinwen



Full breakdown: