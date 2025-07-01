Caitlin Clark to Miss Fever-Lynx WNBA Commissioner's Cup Final With Groin Injury

While the Indiana Fever are facing the Minnesota Lynx in the July 1 WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship game, they'll have to do without superstar guard Caitlin Clark, as the Fever announced on Tuesday that Clark is out for the game because she's still on the mend from a groin injury.

Status Report for tonight's game against Minnesota:



Damiris Dantas - NWT (national team obligation)

Caitlin Clark - Out (left groin) https://t.co/9gfZVRrMF7 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 1, 2025

This decision doesn't necessarily come as a surprise. When speaking with the media during her team's shootaround Tuesday morning, Fever head coach Stephanie White said, "I think she'll be a game-time decision. We'll see what happens as we go through shootaround. You know, again, I think the most important thing for us is big picture. No sense in rushing anything. So we'll get her evaluated by the training staff and go from there."

White stressing that her team wants to play it safe in bringing Clark back from injury made it clear that Indiana was going to take a cautious approach. And while the fact that she was a game-time decision shows that Clark is very close to being back on the court, the Fever have clearly decided to give her a couple more days rest to ensure that not at risk of a setback once she does return.

After facing the Lynx on Tuesday, Indiana's next game is at home against the Las Vegas Aces on July 3, in what kicks off a five-game home stretch that Clark will hopefully be back healthy for.

The silver lining for Tuesday's game is that it doesn't count toward Indiana's regular season standings, although the winning team does get $500,000 split between them.

