Fever Coach Addresses Caitlin Clark's Status for WNBA Commissioner's Cup vs Lynx

The Indiana Fever are facing the Minnesota Lynx on July 1 for the second-ever WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship. Although this game doesn't count toward either team's regular season record, there's still a lot on the line, as the winning roster will split a $500,000 bonus among them.

However, the Fever's chances in the contest will largely hinge on the injury status of star guard Caitlin Clark, who has missed her team's past two games with a groin injury. On June 30, Stephanie White said that her team will, "Revisit [Clark's status Tuesday] at shootaround and see how she feels... We've got to be smart about this. So we'll evaluate it tomorrow morning at shootaround."

The Fever are currently in the Tuesday morning shootaround that White alluded to. However, she revealed that a decision still has not been reached regarding whether No. 22 will take the court.

"I think she'll be a game-time decision. We'll see what happens as we go through shootaround," White said on Tuesday, per an X post from Yahoo Sports.

"You know, again, I think the most important thing for us is big picture. No sense in rushing anything. So we'll get her evaluated by the training staff and go from there," she added.

It's worth noting that Clark was not on the court at the start of the team's shootaround on Tuesday, according to an X post from Ben Pickman of The Athletic.

White reiterating that Indiana will take a cautious approach with Clark suggests that she might not be suiting up against Minnesota, although that's purely speculation at this point. An ultimate decision on her status will be announced in the next few hours.

