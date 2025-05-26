Caitlin Clark to Miss Next Angel Reese, Chicago Sky Matchup and These Other Games
The women's basketball community found out on Memorial Day that Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark will be missing at least the next two weeks with a left quad strain.
Not only is this tough news for the Fever, given how vital Clark being on the court is to their success, but it's also a blow for all of women's basketball, as Clark is inarguably the sport's biggest star and does a ton in terms of drawing eyeballs to the WNBA.
All indications are that Clark will miss at least two weeks. After those two weeks, she'll be re-evaluated to see whether she's fit to return. In other words, the best-case scenario is that Clark will be back on the court on June 9, but could be out for longer.
If this is indeed the case, it means that Clark is sure to be sidelined for Indiana's next four games: their May 28 road game against the Washington Mystics, their May 30 home away against the winless Connecticut Sun, their June 3 Commissioner's Cup home contest against the Mystics, and their June 7 Commissioner's Cup away game against the Chicago Sky.
Of course, the most notable matchup of these is the June 7 game against the Sky, which is set to air on CBS. This is because it marks the next time Clark would have played against Sky star Angel Reese, which is the sport's most oft discussed rivalry. When they played on May 17, Clark had a flagrant foul on Reese that set the WNBA community ablaze for about a week.
The good news for Indiana is that all four of these upcoming games are against below average teams, and it's not unreasonable to think the Fever could win all four, even without their best player running the offense.
It's worth mentioning again that these four games is the mere minimum of what Clark might miss. If she isn't ready to go after two weeks, games like the Fever's June 10 showdown against the Atlanta Dream and the June 14 game against the New York Liberty would probably have to be played without No. 22.
All fans can do now is hope that Clark makes a swift and easy recovery.