Caitlin Clark Trolls Herself Over 'Tough' Viral Chippy Exchange with WNBA All-Star

During a May 22 game between the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream, Fever star guard Caitlin Clark and Dream standout Rhyne Howard had a chippy exchange at the end of the first quarter.

Howard (who was named a 2025 WNBA All-Star but couldn't compete in the game because she's dealing with a knee injury) was playing tight, full-court defense on Clark, which resulted in a foul being called. Howard followed it up with a bump of Clark, leading to both stars exchanging words before teammates intervened to separate them.

Caitlin Clark not backing down to Howard pic.twitter.com/Hw8uRvGEhU — Follow HeavenlyBuckets (@Heavenlybuckets) May 22, 2025

A clip of Clark seemingly saying "I'm not scared of you!" to Howard during this moment, which was caught on the game's broadcast, went viral on social media.

Clark was a guest on a recent live episode of the A Touch More podcast with Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe, which was filmed in Indianapolis over WNBA All-Star weekend and aired on July 21.

At one point in the interview, the trip played a game of “You Meme So Much" where a photo of Clark's face while sending this message to Howard was projected over them, and Clark was asked to explain what was going through her head when this exchange occurred.

"I did say [I'm not scared of you]," Clark said with a laugh when Sue Bird suggested that's what she said.

Clark then added, "I thought I was tough. I thought I was tough, and then this is what I look like," while pointing to the freeze-frame of her face on the screen. "Like, that's not fair. I didn't actually look like that, right?"

She later added, "My hair is messed up! I had just gotten hit... That's good stuff."

Props to Clark for being willing to laugh about this moment after it happened.

