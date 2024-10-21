Caitlin Clark Turns Heads With Lip Syncing Display During Halloween Outing
The final day of the 2024 WNBA season is upon us.
While the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx are still competing at the highest level, every other WNBA team's season has been over for some time now.
This has given these teams' players an opportunity to let their metaphorical hair down, taking a break from the court after a long season and getting to spend time with loved ones.
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has taken advantage of this time off. While the global icon initially seemed to decompress from a year spent playing nearly endless basketball by hitting the golf course, her offseason endeavors have become more social this weekend.
A photo of Clark NBA star Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend wearing Halloween costumes (that was first posted on the girlfriend's Instagram story) was making waves on X Sunday,
Clark appeared to be wearing a Catwoman costume while Haliburton's girlfriend appeared to be dressed as pop music icon Sabrina Carpenter.
That wasn't all fans could see from the outing, as Instagram user Dan Solomon posted a story that showed Clark and her boyfriend Conor McCaffery lip-syncing to "Let Me Love You" by Mario at whatever Halloween event they were at.
A clip of this was reposted by X user @ATN7925 with the caption, "Liberty are selling but at least it looks like Caitlin had a fun weekend so I’m going to enjoy that content instead 🙃".
It's good to see that Clark is enjoying herself after what must have been a grueling first season of professional basketball.