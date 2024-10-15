LPGA Courts Caitlin Clark After Near Hole-In-One on Golf Course
The women's basketball world had one of its biggest offseason wishes come true on Monday, as Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark broke her over six-month-long hiatus from TikTok posting to show her playing a par-3 golf hole with teammate Lexie Hull.
Clark fans are well aware of how much the superstar enjoys being on the golf course, and she has also made it very clear that she intends to play the game a lot this offseason.
And the 22-year-old showed that she wasn't out there to fool around on Monday, as the drive she showcased in her TikTok came feet away from being a hole-in-one.
Clark seemed devastated after the fantastic shot just barely missed the hole. However, the miss still clearly caught the LPGA's attention.
The LPGA's X account reposted Clark's video and added the caption, "File this under things we love to see
"Game knows game 🤝".
The Overtime Women's Basketball Instagram account also reposted the video, writing, "More Caitlin & Lexie off season shenanigans 🤣⛳️ @caitlinclark22 @lexiehulll".
And the LPGA Tour's account left a comment, writing, "@caitlinclark22 you trying to join another league??? 👀".
This isn't the first time the LPGA has tried to recruit the Iowa and Indiana icon. After Clark cheekily announced her intention to go pro in golf after the Fever's season ended, they reposted her comment on X and wrote, "Count us in, @CaitlinClark22. 👊".
While Clark being a generational talent on the basketball court will probably keep her from becoming a professional golfer, at least the game can keep her occupied in the offseason.