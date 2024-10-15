Women's Fastbreak On SI

LPGA Courts Caitlin Clark After Near Hole-In-One on Golf Course

Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark's impressive performance on the golf course Monday caught the LPGA's attention in a major way.

Grant Young

Sep 25, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) possesses the ball during the first half against the Connecticut Sun during game two of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Sep 25, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) possesses the ball during the first half against the Connecticut Sun during game two of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The women's basketball world had one of its biggest offseason wishes come true on Monday, as Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark broke her over six-month-long hiatus from TikTok posting to show her playing a par-3 golf hole with teammate Lexie Hull.

Clark fans are well aware of how much the superstar enjoys being on the golf course, and she has also made it very clear that she intends to play the game a lot this offseason.

And the 22-year-old showed that she wasn't out there to fool around on Monday, as the drive she showcased in her TikTok came feet away from being a hole-in-one.

Clark seemed devastated after the fantastic shot just barely missed the hole. However, the miss still clearly caught the LPGA's attention.

The LPGA's X account reposted Clark's video and added the caption, "File this under things we love to see

"Game knows game 🤝".

The Overtime Women's Basketball Instagram account also reposted the video, writing, "More Caitlin & Lexie off season shenanigans 🤣⛳️ @caitlinclark22 @lexiehulll".

And the LPGA Tour's account left a comment, writing, "@caitlinclark22 you trying to join another league??? 👀".

This isn't the first time the LPGA has tried to recruit the Iowa and Indiana icon. After Clark cheekily announced her intention to go pro in golf after the Fever's season ended, they reposted her comment on X and wrote, "Count us in, @CaitlinClark22. 👊".

While Clark being a generational talent on the basketball court will probably keep her from becoming a professional golfer, at least the game can keep her occupied in the offseason.

Published |Modified
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News