Caitlin Clark Uses WNBA Free Agency to Detail 'Fortunate' Fever Advantage
The Indiana Fever have thrived this offseason.
Their success started when making the acclaimed Stephanie White their head coach, which occurred shortly after the 2024 WNBA season ended. After that, the Fever were quiet for a few months — if only because WNBA free agency negotiations weren't allowed to take place.
But the franchise has been extremely loud over the past week or so. They've re-signed Kelsey Mitchell, traded for Sophie Cunningham, and multiple-time WNBA Champions DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, and Sydney Colson to add a veteran presence to their young core.
During her time speaking at an annual Women's Sports Awards luncheon on February 4, Fever superstar Caitlin Clark discussed what likely attracted these free agents to Indiana.
"I feel very lucky and fortunate to be a part of the Fever, who are putting $78 million into a 108,000 square foot training facility," Clark said, per an X post from @ericaf455.
"It just shows you the type of space that we're going to have, from mental health spaces, to two courts, to a hair salon. Just random things that are gonna be absolutely incredible. So I feel very fortunate and lucky," Clark added.
"And now that free agency is going on right now, you can really tell that's what players are prioritizing when they're looking at where they want to go, is where are the organizations and franchises that are really giving those resources to their players," she added.
"I think at this point, it's something you have to have, but also, we deserve it and have deserved it for a long time."
While the Fever's practice facility won't be available until 2027, the commitment to building it is what players seem to be looking for.