Fever Add Former WNBA Champion Sydney Colson in Latest Free Agency Move
The Indiana Fever have been extremely active in acquiring high-caliber players to their roster for their 2025 season.
Over the past week or so, they've re-signed Kelsey Mitchell, traded for Sophie Cunningham, and acquired Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner in free agency. However, even after all of these moves, the Fever still seemingly needed a backup point guard for Caitlin Clark (assuming they weren't going to re-sign Erica Wheeler).
It didn't take them long to find their preferred person, as ESPN insider Alexa Philippou broke news on February 4 with an X post that wrote, "Breaking: 2x-time WNBA champion Sydney Colson is signing a one-year deal with the Indiana Fever, her agent, LIFT Sports’ Gina Paradiso, told ESPN
"Colson, who spent the last 3 seasons in Las Vegas, brings veteran pedigree and experience in the backcourt to a surging Fever squad".
While Colson's stats don't jump off the page (2.5 points per game in the 2024 regular season with the Aces), she does many things well that don't show up on the stat sheet. She's a serviceable three-point shooter (37.8% last season) and is also an extremely solid defender.
But Colson is best known for her hilarious personality and charisma, which is shown by her notorious social media presence. From the outside looking in, she appeared to be a "glue" player for the Aces over the past three seasons, which perhaps contributed to them winning two WNBA championships while she was there.
Now Colson can bring that larger-than-life persona to the Indiana Fever, which will add a fascinating new wrinkle to their already excellent team culture.