Caitlin Clark Was Left Speechless By Wild Question Following Fever Win
Caitlin Clark has received unprecedented media attention since she arrived in the WNBA. And the Indiana Fever star has taken it all in stride. But even Caitlin was unsure how to respond to a wild question she was asked following her team's win over the Dallas Wings.
Clark was fielding questions with All-Star teammate Kelsey Mitchell, as she often does, when one query came out of left field.
Someone in the press room asked, “Caitlin, Caitlin, after giving the Razzmatazz to those Windy City skyscrapers Friday night, what was the biggest wingding game you expected to find today in the shindig against these dynamos from Big D?", per GrantAfseth on X.
Clark looked befuddled and PR intervened before she had a chance to respond. But the look on Caitlin's face is sure to become a meme regardless, given she was rendered without words.
Fans online pointed out that the question was apparently asked by Scoops Callahan, a personality who became famous for 1920s style satirical questions asked of athletes. With Clark hardly being the first noteworthy figure he has pranked.
Despite any shenanigans afterwards, Clark was quite serious on the court. Caitlin had 28 points and 12 assists in yet another Fever win. She was flanked by Mitchell on the floor as well, as Kelsey dropped 36 points herself. The pair have become an unstoppable backcourt, even if the question from Callahan stopped them in their tracks.
The ridiculous bit should probably be taken as a compliment, since it showed the celebrity status Clark has achieved in her WNBA rookie season.
And unlike her reaction post game, the broadcast was not speechless in addressing the aforementioned attention Clark has brought to women's basketball. Even if some of that comes with silliness.