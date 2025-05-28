Cameron Brink Calls for Increased Roster Sizes in WNBA
The WNBA is growing in popularity, and with that comes the desire to grow and expand the league.
This offseason saw the addition of a 13th WNBA team as the Golden State Valkyries joined the Western Conference. While a couple of relocations have occurred in the last decade, Golden State marks the first expansion team since the Atlanta Dream joined the league's ranks in 2006.
Toronto and Portland have also been awarded expansion teams, and are expected to join the WNBA in 2026, marking back to back seasons with new franchises.
But Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink is campaigning for a different type of expansion.
"It's so unfortunate that rosters can only hold twelve. Personally, I think roster sizes need to be expanded before we add any more expansion teams," Brink posited on the most recent edition of her podcast Straight to Cam.
"If you talk about the analytics going into the season, the likelihood that you have a 100% healthy squad is very low," co-host Sydel Curry-Lee added.
It was a fitting conversation to have with their guest Deja Kelly, a college phenom who was surprisingly waived by the Las Vegas Aces despite scoring 24 points in her two preseason games.
"It's unfortunate, and I know the reason getting waived was nothing other than there's not enough space at the moment," Kelly told Brink and Curry-Lee. "I think that's why I'm in such good spirits. Right now it's just kind of a waiting game."
Kelly was a three-time First Team All-ACC selection at Oregon, but has found herself on the outside looking in despite two strong outings during the preseason.
Without an official developmental league akin to the G-League in the NBA, it leaves players potentially capable of playing in the WNBA, like Kelly, in limbo.
The WNBA is set to expand to 15 teams next season, which will of course create more total roster spots. Whether or not roster sizes expand in the future remains to be seen.