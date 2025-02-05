Cameron Brink Conveys Kelsey Plum Sparks Expectations With 6 Words
The first major domino to fall in regards to WNBA players seeking new teams this offseason is when former Las Vegas Aces superstar Kelsey Plum was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks as part of a three-team deal that sent former Storm standout Jewell Loyd to the Aces and the Sparks' No. 2 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft to Seattle.
While departing the franchise that drafted her seemed to be somewhat bittersweet for Plum, there's also no doubt that she's thrilled to be headed to the Sparks.
Sparks co-owner Magic Johnson conveyed his feelings about this move through a February 1 X post that wrote, "I can't contain how excited I am about my @LASparks trading for two-time WNBA Champion Kelsey Plum! She’s a complete player and just what my sparks needed— a scorer, playmaker, and defender—but what truly sets her apart is how she elevates her teammates. Her playmaking ability and leadership will be huge for our young Sparks players!"
One of the young players Johnson is alluding to is Cameron Brink. And during a February 4 episode of her Straight to Cam show, Brink discussed Plum becoming her teammate.
"I got a PG! Thank goodness, 'cause we needed that" Brink said.
She later added of Plum, "She's a machine. Her body is tea, she's so strong, and she's probably like one of the hardest workers I know... She's a dog on the court. And she will talk some s***."
"She's going to be so great," Brink said. "I'm so excited."
It will be interesting to see how the Sparks fare next season with a superstar like Plum on their roster.